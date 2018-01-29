MLGW on scene of gas leak in Cordova

Memphis Light, Gas and Water is currently monitoring a gas leak in Cordova.
Memphis Fire Department is also on scene. It happened at the corner of Sanga Rd and Trinity Rd. Memphis Fire told FOX13 someone was digging and hit a gas line. It is not clear how much gas is currently leaking.
FOX13 has a crew heading to the scene and will update you tonight on FOX13 News at 5 and 6.
