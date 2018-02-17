MLGW security guard baton attack "unprovoked," MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was cited after a physical altercation with guards at an MLGW branch Thursday afternoon.
The MLGW security officers told Memphis police the suspect assaulted one of them after becoming combative when he was told his dog wasn’t allowed inside the branch.
The man argued he was epileptic and his dog was his service dog. He was then asked to present proof.
Both the man and MLGW guards exchanged words, police said.
The argument eventually escalated, and police said the man was hit with a tactical baton.
The man was given a citation by MPD. MLGW said they are investigating.
Trending stories:
- MPD: Teen arrested for raping 9-month-old, recording it on cell phone
- MPD searching for missing woman being held against her will
- Memphis mother kidnapped at gunpoint, forced to commit forgery
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}