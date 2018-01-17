  • MLGW utility emergency number, back in service

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The number customers usually call to report utility emergencies, is back in service.

    FOX13 learned that MLGW was having issues with its phone carrier.

    Customers can now call 901-528-4465 for emergencies.

    All utility emergencies (electrical lines down, gas leaks, other MLGW service emergencies) can be reported using the normal number.

