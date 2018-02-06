0 MLGW warns of scam calls

Memphis Light, Gas and Water said commercial customers need to be on the lookout for potential scam calls.

Scammers have spoofed the number for MLGW's Commercial Resource Center. They are then calling commercial customers with threats of service disconnection unless their bill is paid shortly. Scammers then Direct their victims to make a payment via a Green Dot MoneyPack card.

MLGW said at least one customer lost $6,000 to the scam.

If you get such a call, you are urged to do the following:

Hang up the phone.

Never give out personal financial information over the phone.

Call the MLGW Commercial Resource Center at 901-528-4270 if you have any concerns.

Report it to your local police station if you have been scammed.

Go to any of the five MLGW community business offices and speak with a credit counselor if you have problems paying your utility bill.

