0 MLGW's storm advisory task force meets for first time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Light Gas and Water's Newly formed storm Advisory task force met for the first time Friday.

Their goal is to better communicate with the public after severe weather strikes. They're working to create a main page that will hold all the information they want to get out after the storm.

The majority of Friday's one hour meeting was spent discussing ways to inform the public. The task force is also coming up with a Twitter and text alert strategy.

Thomas Berry lives in part of Frayser that was slammed last May when a storm with winds in excess of 100 mph brought trees down everywhere. He lived without power for a week. He thinks the focus should be on hiring more folks who can get the lights back on.

"Exactly exactly because it took a week almost a week and about a day for my power to get turned back on...so that was pretty harsh," Berry said

Marcus Smith's lives in the same neighborhood. He told us he would welcome more info. He went for days without power after the storm and had to move into a hotel.

"That was a headache for me and my family because we would come and check every day to see if the power was on and go back to the hotel, come back wasting gas, come back wasting time and money," Smith said.

Thomas Berry said the social media ideas should be ditched.

"It's just going to be a lot to read, and it's just going to be really complicated," Berry said.

Councilman Phillip Spinosa told FOX13 News the task force will combine information from the city, MLGW, County EMA and the American Red Cross.

