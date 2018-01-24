0 More snow and ice? Projections show another round of winter weather

The Severe Weather Center 13 team works hard to give you advanced notice when weather is going to potentially affect your life. To do that, we look a low resolution, long range data – that always has a chance of changing.

Confidence increases once we are able to use high resolution data, which only projects out a few days and is why we’re continuously fine-tuning our forecasts.

Now that those stipulations have been put in place, here is the info you’re looking for.

Two of our most trusted long-range models, are both picking up on the potential of wintry precipitation making its way to the Mid-South. The American Model (GFS) is shown below on the left, and the European Model (ECMWF) is shown on the right.

All data suggests this event will be centered around February 2 -- just days before the Super Bowl. If you're planning or attending a party, you'll want to stay dialed in as we continue to track the potential snow event.

As denoted by the legend on the side of each image, wintry precip, mainly in the form of snow, is a possibility during the first week of February.

However, the timing does not line up – which is another sign that this is too far out to pinpoint. But once we start to see a convergence of data, we’ll give you that update.

With all that being said, we want to keep you in the loop with what we’re tracking so you can plan ahead and get items like ice melt BEFORE an event happens.

Stay tuned over the next week and a half as the Severe Weather Center 13 team fine tunes this forecast.

