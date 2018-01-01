More than 1400 customers without power in Memphis on New Year's Eve

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More than 1400 people are currently without power in Memphis.
The outage is affecting people in East Memphis, Orange Mound and Binghampton.
The exact number currently stands at 1444.
We have reached out to MLGW for a reason why, but no reason as of now.
We will update this story both on-air and online once we learn more, so check back for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}