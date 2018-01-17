More than 170 crashes reported in Memphis in less than 24 hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It has been a busy 24 hours for the Memphis Police Department!
Snow began falling Monday evening. According to MPD, they responded to 173 crashes Tuesday.
Many schools and businesses have already closed Wednesday due to hazardous road conditions.
Temperatures will be bitterly cold in the 20s Wednesday, and officials are advising drivers to be aware of the icy roads. Temperatures won't be above freezing until Thursday.
