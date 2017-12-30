  • More than 2,400 MLGW customers without power

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Over 2,400 Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers are without power this evening.

    The majority of those affected are in the Southeast Shelby County and Germantown areas.

    The outage is causing delays in traffic. Call 544-6500 to report your power outages. 

    The entire outage map can be viewed here.

