More than 300 wrecks worked by MPD since Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It has been a busy 72 hours plus for the Memphis Police Department to say the least.

According to MPD, they responded to over 194 crashes Friday since 3 a.m.

Remember-- if you don't NEED to travel on the roadways, DON'T! Stay home if you can & avoid the slick streets. If you must travel, drive slow & give yourself plenty of time for travel. DRIVE SLOW, be courteous, use your blinker, & DRIVE SLOW! MPD has handled 194 crashes since 3am — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 13, 2018

On Saturday, they worked 162 crashes since midnight.

FOX13 reached out to MPD to see how many they have worked Sunday, but they haven't responded yet.

The snow and ice might not be going anywhere anytime soon. It could be getting worse.

According to Chief Meteorologist Joey Sulipeck, Monday night around midnight snow showers begin angling into our northern counties and moving south.

Latest data filled the gap and Memphis has roughly a 1" potential of snow Monday night into the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Finally, temps will PLUNGE Tuesday into Tuesday night: From 42 Monday to 22 Tuesday, and ending up with an 9 degree low for Tuesday night.

There is potential for kids who have snow to be out Tuesday (Wednesday also in play dependent on snow totals and road conditions).

