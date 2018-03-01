  • Morning Rain and Mild Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    • Grab the umbrella and jacket before walking out the door .  
    • Temperatures are mild now, but will warm up to the low/mid 60s this afternoon.
    • Flash Flood Warning until 7:45—mainly south of I-40. Flood Watch ends at Noon.
    • Rain is likely this morning with clearing skies this afternoon. 
    • Rainfall totals will range from 2”-5”—especially south of I-40. 
    • Watch the video above for a look at the rainy and mild conditions for Thursday.

