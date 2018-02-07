Mostly cloudy with CHILLY temperatures on tap for the Mid South

Make sure you grab a jacket as you head out the door.
Good news though, rain is exciting the Mid-South.
Mostly cloudy and cold throughout the day. Wind chill will be around 30 degrees.
Trending stories:
- FOX13 breaks down the chance of snow, ice tonight
- MPD: Woman choked, locked in closet then forced to perform sex acts at knife point
- Suspect in custody for viral child porn video
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Tonight temperatures will drop down to 27 degrees with a wind chill around 20 degrees.
Download FOX13's Free Weather App — iPhone/iPad Download | Android Download
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}