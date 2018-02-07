  • Mostly cloudy with CHILLY temperatures on tap for the Mid South

    Make sure you grab a jacket as you head out the door. 

    Good news though, rain is exciting the Mid-South. 

    Mostly cloudy and cold throughout the day. Wind chill will be around 30 degrees. 

    Tonight temperatures will drop down to 27 degrees with a wind chill around 20 degrees. 

