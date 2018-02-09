Mostly Cloudy with Comfortable Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

- You’ll want to layer up this morning as it’s a CHILLY start to your Friday.
- Temperatures will be unseasonably warm as we head into the afternoon.
- We will be in the 50s/60s through Saturday.
- If you have plans tonight, don’t forget the umbrella as our next round of rain arrives this evening and stays with us through Sunday morning.
- Watch the video above for a look at the mostly dry and warmer conditions for Friday.
