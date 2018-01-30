  • Mostly sunny with chilly temperatures on tap for the Mid South

    By: brittani dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete

    Updated:

    FOX13 is tracking mostly clear skies and FRIGID temperatures across the Mid South.
    We are currently in the 20s.
    Feel like temps as cold as the teens.
    Afternoon high: 43°
    Wind chill: 41°
    Average temp: 51° 
    Winds: 5 mph
    Rain chance: 0%

    TONIGHT:
    Mostly clear and cold.
    Temperatures will drop down to 33°. 
    Wind chill: 24°
    Winds: 5/10 mph


    EXTENDED:
    Temperatures will be in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday.
    Rain chances increasing again Thursday. 
    No threat severe at this time.
    40s this weekend with rain chances increasing on Sunday.
    Slight chance for wintry mix, though that can change as this is—as always—a fluid forecast.

