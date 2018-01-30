Mostly sunny with chilly temperatures on tap for the Mid South

FOX13 is tracking mostly clear skies and FRIGID temperatures across the Mid South.
We are currently in the 20s.
Feel like temps as cold as the teens.
Afternoon high: 43°
Wind chill: 41°
Average temp: 51°
Winds: 5 mph
Rain chance: 0%
Trending stories:
- PHOTOS: 2 dead after North Mississippi crash
- Man critically shot in North Memphis
- Panera Bread recalls cream cheese products over listeria fears
- More snow in Memphis? Projections show another round of winter weather
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear and cold.
Temperatures will drop down to 33°.
Wind chill: 24°
Winds: 5/10 mph
EXTENDED:
Temperatures will be in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday.
Rain chances increasing again Thursday.
No threat severe at this time.
40s this weekend with rain chances increasing on Sunday.
Slight chance for wintry mix, though that can change as this is—as always—a fluid forecast.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}