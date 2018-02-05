Mostly sunny with chilly temperatures on tap for the Mid-South

Temperatures are FRIGID in the 20s.
Grab a jacket as you head out the door because wind chills in the teens. Good news, it will warm up to 46° later on in the day.
Mostly cloudy and COLD.
Temperatures will drop down to 36°.
Wind chill: 31°
Winds: 5 mph
Rain chance: 10%
EXTENDED:
Scatt’d showers south of I-40 Tuesday afternoon.
Some rumbles of thunder, but no threat severe.
Rain chances increase for everyone late Tuesday into Wednesday. Our extreme northern counties (includes Jonesboro and Dyersburg) could see some icing/wintry mix early Wednesday morning.
Afternoon temperatures will be in the 40s/50s.
Next round of rain will arrive this weekend.
