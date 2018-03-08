  • Mostly Sunny with Cool Temperatures expected for the Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete

    Updated:
    • You WILL want the thick coat and scarf this morning as temperatures are bitterly cold.   
    • While it’s chilly now, this afternoon will be cool in the upper 40s/low 50s.
    • Good news: plenty of sunshine in today’s forecast so grab the sunglasses. 
    • Temperatures will bounce back to spring like by tomorrow.
    • Next round of rain will be Saturday—some stronger storms possible well to our south.
    • Watch the video above for a look at the dry and cool conditions for Thursday.
       

