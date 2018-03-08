Mostly Sunny with Cool Temperatures expected for the Mid-South

Grab the coat. You'll need it this morning. Good news: plenty of sunshine to look forward to☀️https://t.co/HMwOP8DPVO pic.twitter.com/13iixROklG— Brittani (@BrittaniD_Fox13) March 8, 2018
- You WILL want the thick coat and scarf this morning as temperatures are bitterly cold.
- While it’s chilly now, this afternoon will be cool in the upper 40s/low 50s.
- Good news: plenty of sunshine in today’s forecast so grab the sunglasses.
- Temperatures will bounce back to spring like by tomorrow.
- Next round of rain will be Saturday—some stronger storms possible well to our south.
- Watch the video above for a look at the dry and cool conditions for Thursday.
