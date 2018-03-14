  • Mostly Sunny with Mild Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
    • FREEZE WARNING UNTIL 10 AM—Mainly east of the river.
    • You will want the coat, scarf, and gloves this morning. Temperatures are bitterly cold once again.   
    • This afternoon will be mild in the low/mid 50s with mostly sunny skies.
    • Rain returns to the Mid South by Friday. 
    • Some stronger storms possible south of I-40 Friday.
    • Watch the video above for a look at the sunny and mild conditions for Wednesday

     

    Trending stories:

     

     

    FOX13's Free Weather App — iPhone/iPad Download | Android

    Joey Sulipeck
         		 Brittani Dubose
         		 Patrick Pete
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mostly Sunny with Mild Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

  • Headline Goes Here

    Another cold night across Mid-South

  • Headline Goes Here

    Clear skies and cool temps for Monday night

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mild weekend ahead, possible overnight showers

  • Headline Goes Here

    Increasing Clouds with Warm Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South