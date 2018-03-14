Mostly Sunny with Mild Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

- FREEZE WARNING UNTIL 10 AM—Mainly east of the river.
- You will want the coat, scarf, and gloves this morning. Temperatures are bitterly cold once again.
- This afternoon will be mild in the low/mid 50s with mostly sunny skies.
- Rain returns to the Mid South by Friday.
- Some stronger storms possible south of I-40 Friday.
- Watch the video above for a look at the sunny and mild conditions for Wednesday
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
