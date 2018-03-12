Mostly Sunny with Unseasonably Cool Temperatures expected for today

- Don’t forget the heavy coat and scarf. It’s a FRIGID start to the day.
- This afternoon will be cool in the low 50s with mostly sunny skies.
- Good news: no rain today, and rain chances will stay low until Friday.
- You’ll want the umbrella for this weekend. Rain in the forecast for both days.
- Watch the video above for a look at the sunny and cool conditions for Monday.
Trending stories:
- Dog fatally mauls 8-day-old baby
- Mentally challenged victim was raped for 6 years, police say
- MPD: Man stabs woman at bus stop because he 'doesn't like gay people'
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}