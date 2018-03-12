  • Mostly Sunny with Unseasonably Cool Temperatures expected for today

    Don’t forget the heavy coat and scarf. It’s a FRIGID start to the day.   

    • This afternoon will be cool in the low 50s with mostly sunny skies.
    • Good news: no rain today, and rain chances will stay low until Friday. 
    • You’ll want the umbrella for this weekend. Rain in the forecast for both days.
    • Watch the video above for a look at the sunny and cool conditions for Monday.

