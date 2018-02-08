Mostly Sunny with Warmer Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

- It’s a FRIGID start to your Thursday, so layer up WITH the heavy coat.
- Temperatures will be mild as we head into the afternoon.
- The Mid South will mainly be in the 50s through Saturday
- Grab the umbrella as our next round of rain arrives late Friday and stays with us through Sunday morning.
- Watch the video above for a look at the dry and warmer conditions for Thursday.
