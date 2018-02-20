0 Mother and baby survive after interstate shooting, police still investigating

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A mother and her newborn baby are still alive after being shot on I-40.

The shooting happened ten days ago. It was one of three interstate shootings in two weeks.

Police are still actively working all three cases.

So far, no suspects have been arrested in any of the three shootings.

The Memphis police siad that they do not believe the shootings are connected in any way.

In the most recent shooting last Thursday afternoon, police said someone in a white Nissan Maxima started shooting at another car on I-40 westbound.

Detectives spent hours going over the hundreds of yards of crime scene, marking shell casings and collecting evidence.

The shooting that happened less than a week earlier almost ended in an unborn baby’s death.

A pregnant mother was shot three times on Friday night. Police said a group of men in a dark impala shot up her car.

She had to give birth early at Regional One, where surgeons found her baby hit. Fortunately, the child is still alive.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation told FOX13 they do not keep track of the number of interstate shootings in the state, and they do not record on their cameras which means it’s going to be that much harder for police to find out who pulled the triggers while on the highway.

Police said witnesses are so important in these cases.

If you know anything, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

