Mother and boyfriend arrested after three-month-old is beaten and sent to hospital

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A mother and her boyfriend are in jail in Tate County, Mississippi after a three-month-old child was beaten.

Billy Sanders said his daughter is fighting to stay alive after being beaten by her mother’s boyfriend.

“He slammed the baby up against the wall. She didn’t do anything to stop it, and basically told the roommate to back off,” Sanders said.

This week, the baby’s mother, McKenzie Flanigan and her boyfriend Cody Brown, were arrested after they were reported to police for abusing the child.

Sanders was supposed to speak with FOX13 in front of Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital after visiting his daughter.

Instead, he spoke with us over the phone after spending the day fighting for visitation privileges with the Department of Child Services in Senatobia, Mississippi.

“I just went off on DCS for the third time today. My attorney has spoken with them,” Sanders said.

The father said his daughter suffered bleeding on the brain.

Sanders told us he has never met Brown before.

“From the statement they gave, it’s been a month and a half they have been seeing each other,” Sanders said.

Law enforcement in Tate County told FOX13 both Flanigan and Brown have been charged with felony child abuse.

“She is going to make it. No, she will probably never walk again or talk. They basically have taken her life from her,” Sanders said.

No word on when Brown and Flanigan will appear in court.

At this time we have not learned if they have a bond.

