Mother of teen murdered at Cordova park speaks out

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The mother of one of the teens who were killed over the weekend in Cordova is speaking for the first time after her son’s execution style murder.

It’s another gloomy day for Renica Pride as she explains the hurt she’s feeling.

“That’s the thing that gets me, they don’t have any remorse. You took my boy, you took my babies,” Pride said.

Pride’s son, 19-year-old Devonte Taylor, and his best friend, 19-year-old Jereme Jones, were found dead in a car parked at Fletcher Creek Park.

Pride told FOX13 she believes Devonte and Jereme knew their killers.

“It was somebody they knew, and it was somebody they trusted to put them in that backseat in a two-door car. That mean they trusted you. They didn’t think you were going to do that to them,” Price said.

Pride explained how the two teens graduated from Cordova High together a year ago.

Pride and her mother, Gloria Pride, said the way her grandson and his friend were killed could only be done by monsters.

“You might get by, but you won’t get away. You are going to be judged by the most high,” Gloria said.

While Memphis police have not released any additional information in this case, Pride told FOX13 she believes the investigators are using all of their resources to catch the killers.

No names of suspects or a person of interest has been released at this time.

“I have no respect for them taking my babies,” Pride said.

