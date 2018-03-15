  • Motorcycle collides with RV on interstate

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Disturbing dashcam video of a ball of light crashing into the side of a truck pulling an RV has been released. 

    The wreck happened Saturday night on I-240 and I-55. It left one man, the owner of the motorcycle in critical condition.  

    This family who was in the RV were on Spring Break and headed to Alabama for vacation. Those plans were quickly dashed by what witnesses said was a reckless motorcycle rider weaving through traffic at speeds of over 100 miles per hour. 

