Motorcyclist, RV crash cause major delays on I-55

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A motorcyclist is fighting for his life after being involved in a crash Saturday evening. 

    The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at I-55 and 240. According to MPD, the crash happened between a motorcyclist and a RV. 

    The person driving the motorcycle was transported to Regional One in critical condition. 

    A viewer sent us a pic of the motorcycle. You can see it below. 

    FOX13 has a crew headed to the scene, and we will update this story once more info becomes available. 

