Motorcyclist, RV crash cause major delays on I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A motorcyclist is fighting for his life after being involved in a crash Saturday evening.
The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at I-55 and 240. According to MPD, the crash happened between a motorcyclist and a RV.
The person driving the motorcycle was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
