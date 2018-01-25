MPD: 17-year-old shot in the head at E's Cafe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting at E's Cafe in the Medical District.
Officers told FOX13 a 17-year-old was shot in the head.
Investigators said the teenager was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
#MPD said a 17-year-old was shot in the head. Still working to find out if it was self-inflicted? Police are saying however, it was an ‘accidental shooting.’ @FOX13Memphis #FOX13GMM pic.twitter.com/8nyegWwfFk— Jerrita Patterson (@JerritaFox13) January 25, 2018
MPD told FOX13 the teenager and a friend were playing with a handgun when it discharged, striking the victim.
At 5:15 a.m. officers responded to an accidental shooting at 1308 Union Ave. The preliminary info revealed that a 17-year-old and a friend were playing with a handgun when it discharged, striking the victim. He was xported to ROH in critical condition.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 25, 2018
Police said the call came around 5:15 a.m. Thursday.
E's Cafe is located in the 1300 block of Union Ave.
HAPPENING NOW: #MPD are investigating a shooting at E’s Cafe along Union. More @FOX13Memphis #FOX13GMM pic.twitter.com/T4FYMDYj2o— Jerrita Patterson (@JerritaFox13) January 25, 2018
