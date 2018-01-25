  • MPD: 17-year-old shot in the head at E's Cafe

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting at E's Cafe in the Medical District.

    Officers told FOX13 a 17-year-old was shot in the head.

    Investigators said the teenager was taken to Regional One in critical condition. 

    MPD told FOX13 the teenager and a friend were playing with a handgun when it discharged, striking the victim. 

    Police said the call came around 5:15 a.m. Thursday.

    E's Cafe is located in the 1300 block of Union Ave.

