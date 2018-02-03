MPD: 2 men found shot and killed in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department responded to a man down call at 9:47 Saturday morning.
At 9:47 a.m. MPD responded to a man down call at 8734 Dexter Rd. The complainant advised that there were 2 unresponsive males inside of a vehicle. Both suffered from gsw & were DOA.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 3, 2018
No suspect info at this time. Anyone with ANY info is urged to call Crime Stoppers 528-CASH.
MPD responded to the call in the 8700 block of Dexter Rd. in Cordova.
Police found two unresponsive men inside a car at the scene.
Both men suffered gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead.
No suspect information is available at this time.
We will keep you updated on this story once additional information is available.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
