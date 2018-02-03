  • MPD: 2 men found shot and killed in Cordova

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department responded to a man down call at 9:47 Saturday morning.

    MPD responded to the call in the 8700 block of Dexter Rd. in Cordova.

    Police found two unresponsive men inside a car at the scene.

    Both men suffered gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead.

    No suspect information is available at this time.

    We will keep you updated on this story once additional information is available. 

    If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

