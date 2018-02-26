MPD: 4th grader assaulted on playground

Memphis police are investigating after a fourth grader told police he was attacked on the playground.
According to the police report, the victim was hanging on the monkey bars at Macon Hall Elementary when the suspect grabbed his legs and pulled him to the ground. The victim hit the ground hard, busted his lip and broke his wrist.
His mother picked him up and took him to the hospital. The victim's mother then called police.
The woman told police the victim and the suspect both attend the same fourth grade class. The boy is regularly bullied by the suspect police said.
The police report said the mother told the school about the incident, and an employees said they believed it was an accident.
