MPD: 813 crashes reported in Memphis since Friday

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It has been a busy 7 days for the Memphis Police Department!

    Snow began falling early Friday morning then again late Monday night, creating dangerous road conditions with freezing temperatures.

    According to MPD, they have responded to 813 crashes since Friday at midnight. 116 crashes were reported Wednesday alone.

    Many schools and businesses have been closed since Friday and will be closed through Thursday due to hazardous road conditions. 

    Officials are advising drivers to be aware of the icy roads even though most roadways are clearing. Temperatures are expected to be above freezing again Thursday.

    Remember: Drive slow and be safe! 

