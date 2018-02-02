MPD advises not to share child pornography pictures being circulated on social media

A pornographic image showing a minor girl and an adult male is being shared across Facebook timelines nationwide, and some users are sharing it in an effort to alert others.
Fox 13 contacted the Memphis Police Department after receiving multiple messages about the obscene content.
Memphis police tell us they have identified the adult in the photo as a resident of Alabama. They urge anyone who sees the message to delete it, and not to share it or click on it.
Any other action, including forwarding it, may be deemed illegal and seen as distribution of child porn, according to police.
Memphis Police has posted about it on its Facebook page.
If you come across the photo: Do not save it. Do not share it. Do not click on it.
We have reached out to the Memphis Police Department who is urging the public to not spread the photo to anyone.
Facebook has taken action and blocked the content.
Law enforcement in Alabama is actively working the case.
