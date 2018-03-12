MPD arrest 4 people inside carjacked vehicle

Memphis police have four people in custody for being inside of a carjacked car.
According to the Memphis police Twitter page, the vehicle was stolen on March 10.
Officers are at Springdale and Vollintine with 4 people in custody. Suspects were occupying a vehicle that was carjacked on the 10th from the Exxon parking lot @ 1192 Jackson Avenue. Great job Crump Station Task Force Officers!— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 12, 2018
FOX13 is working to learn the identities of the suspects, and the charged they will be facing.
