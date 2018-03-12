  • MPD arrest 4 people inside carjacked vehicle

    Updated:

    Memphis police have four people in custody for being inside of a carjacked car. 

    According to the Memphis police Twitter page, the vehicle was stolen on March 10. 

     FOX13 is working to learn the identities of the suspects, and the charged they will be facing. 

