MPD buys 1,500 ‘Crowd Control Chemicals'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MPD just bought 1500 hundred ‘crowd control chemicals.’
Things like smoke projectiles, smoke grenades and tactical grenades were purchased. Looking through city contract archives, they've never purchased these types of chemical agents before.
They spent $30,000 on the weapons.
As of Monday afternoon, MPD has not responded to multiple inquiries for comment on why the weapons were bought.
Chief investigative reporter, Jim Spiewak, speaks to one activist who says this purchase sends the wrong message going into MLK50 where the world will be watching Memphis, on FOX13 News at 6.
