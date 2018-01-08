  • MPD: 1-year-old girl in stolen car found safe

    Updated:

    UPDATE: 

    The child has been found safe. 

    ---

    Memphis police are asking for help to find a one year child. 

    Police said they are looking for a Toyota RAV4. The incident happened on the 1900 block of Ambergate Lane this morning in Cordova. 

    Trending stories:

    If you have any information, please call Memphis police. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories