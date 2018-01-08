MPD: 1-year-old girl in stolen car found safe

UPDATE:
The child has been found safe.
The child and the vehicle have been located. The child was unharmed.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 8, 2018
PLEASE STOP LEAVING CHILDREN IN UNATTENDED VEHICLES! https://t.co/0EaABBSuYn
---
Memphis police are asking for help to find a one year child.
At 8:42 am MPD responded to 1995 Ambergate Lane. The complainant advised that her green 2011 RAV-4, TN tag W0254F was taken with her 1-year-old daughter inside.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 8, 2018
The child is wearing a leopard print coat, pink sweater and jeans.
Police said they are looking for a Toyota RAV4. The incident happened on the 1900 block of Ambergate Lane this morning in Cordova.
If you have any information, please call Memphis police.
