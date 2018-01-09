MPD: Carjacked vehicle used in multiple robberies

A carjacked vehicle is being used in crimes across Memphis, MPD said on their Facebook page.
On Jan. 5, a woman was getting gas on the 1200 block of Lamar Avenue. When she got back in, a man pointed a black handgun at her and demanded she get out.
They then drove away in her 2003 Ford Escape with TN Tags P74-P3J.
That SUV has since been used two robberies, and burglary where shot were fired at the victim.
