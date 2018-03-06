0 MPD: Church's Chicken robbed in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police is asking for your help to catch the person who robbed the Church's Chicken in the 2900 block of Park. It happened Sunday morning.

FOX13's Marius Payton has been looking through the surveillance tape where no one was hurt or injured in this burglary. That's the good news because when the suspects robbed the Church's Chicken store on Park, the store was closed and wouldn't be opened for another 2 hours, but what was up and running during that time was surveillance video of the scene.

Take a look at what it captured.

The break-in happened around 8:43 in the morning, and a person entered through a side glass window. That person was dressed in dark clothing and a dark hoodie. That suspect also had on a white ball cap.

After looking around for a bit, the person exits the same way they came through. Then moments later you can see a second suspect enter the restaurant. This suspect also dressed in dark clothing with a dark jacket or coat with a white baseball cap.

We crime tracked the area over the last 30 days within a one mile radius of the Church's Chicken, MPD has been called out well over 100 times. 14 burglaries, 14 aggravated assaults, 15 auto thefts and 17 calls for vandalism and that's just in the last 30 days.

Just more reasons why police need your help. If you have an ideas who these suspects are or have any information that may help police put these two behind bars, you are asked to contact CrimeStoppers.

