MPD: City Watch issued for Memphis teen

Memphis police are asking for help to bring home a missing teenager.
According to police, Allison McCaskee came to Memphis from Florida to attend the Lapaloma Treatment Center. She ran away before being admitted. Police said she has a mental condition and is a drug addict.
Trending Now:
- SCSO: Man found shot and killed on porch near elementary school, victim identified
- Mid-South father sentenced to 25 years after 3-month-old suffered fractured skull
- Three local Kroger stores to close for good
- University of Memphis residents on alert after multiple burglaries
McCaskee is not dressed for these frigid temperatures, police said. We do not know if she is on her medication.
If you see her, please contact Memphis police at 901-545-2677.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}