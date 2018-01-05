  • MPD: City Watch issued for Memphis teen

    Memphis police are asking for help to bring home a missing teenager. 

    According to police, Allison McCaskee came to Memphis from Florida to attend the Lapaloma Treatment Center. She ran away before being admitted. Police said she has a mental condition and is a drug addict. 

    McCaskee is not dressed for these frigid temperatures, police said. We do not know if she is on her medication. 

    If you see her, please contact Memphis police at 901-545-2677. 

