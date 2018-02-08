MPD conducting DUI checkpoints at 2 locations Friday, Feb. 9

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - According to the Memphis Police Department, officers will be conducting two Sobriety Roadside Safety Checkpoints on Friday, February 9, 2018.
The first location will be at Frayser Boulevard near Overton Crossing, and the second location will be at Getwell Road near Kimball Avenue.
The checkpoint will be from 8:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.
Officers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment. This checkpoint is federally funded through a grant with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.
