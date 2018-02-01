  • MPD conducting DUI checkpoints at 2 locations Saturday

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - According to the Memphis Police Department, officers will be conducting two Sobriety Roadside Safety Checkpoints on Saturday, February 3, 2018.

    The first location will be at Riverdale near Winchester Road, and the second location will be at Third Street near Shelby Drive.

    The checkpoint will be from 8:00PM to 2:00AM.

    Officers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment. This checkpoint is federally funded through a grant with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

