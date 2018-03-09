  • MPD conducting two sobriety checkpoints tonight

    The City of Memphis Police Department is conducting two Sobriety Roadside Safety Checkpoints on Friday, March 9, 2018.

    The first Location will be Frayser near Overton Crossing and the second location will be Getwell near Kimball. The checkpoint will be from 8:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m..

