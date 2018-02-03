0 MPD cracking down on drunk drivers Super Bowl weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Super Bowl weekend is upon us. For many, that means a good time and some drinks while watching the game.

Memphis police said they're cracking down on DUIs, encouraging drivers to be safe.

They said more officers will be on the roads this weekend.

“You know it’s Super Bowl Sunday. If you know you’re going to get drunk, just stay in the house,” driver Darius Taylor. Simple instructions from Darius Taylor, who said he's never had a drink in his life.

But this weekend is a big party weekend, and Memphis police are hoping all drivers will be sober.

The department said they're using some grant money from the Tennessee Highway Safety office to put more MPD cars on the roads.

“It’s a fund that comes from the state that encourages us to get out and prevent DUI accidents crashes and fatalities,” said Col. Sam Hines of MPD.

Col. Sam Hines commands MPD's traffic division.

He said a checkpoint will be in place somewhere in Memphis, and officers will be all over town.

When we asked about target areas, Hines said, “We would take and put enforcement in those areas where we’ve seen crashes that resulted in fatalities.”

As the number of officers on the streets will go up this weekend, Hines said DUI numbers have actually taken a dip in recent years.

“We have shown that just over the last year or two we have seen out DUI fatalities and lockups have gone down,” said Hines. An encouraging sign for Hines who understands people will drink. He just wants them to do it safely.

“We realize drivers tend to drink heavy on that weekend.”

As many people know, DUIs can cost drivers upward of $10,000, and that's on the first offense.

That's why police hope drivers opt for the cheaper option, an Uber or cab for about $20.

