MPD director says open container district 'is not a good idea'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A tough sell for supporters of an open container district in the downtown Memphis area.

The proposal to allow you to carry a drink on Main Street and other parts of downtown has been pulled from consideration. City council member Martavious Jones decided to yank the proposal.

Before the proposal was yanked Tuesday, Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings told FOX13 he was opposed to the idea and would tell council to vote against it.

"I don’t think that is a good idea, but that is my opinion," said MPD Director Railings.

As the city's top cop, his opinions do matter especially if he is opposed to creating a downtown district where people can walk the streets with a mix beverage in hand.

Rallings told FOX13, "We are already challenged on Beale Street, so to open up a whole other street to me is probably not the best idea.”

Councilman Martavious Jones wanted to create an open carry area that extends along Main Street and from Riverside to Danny Thomas. Jones understood the issue of police manpower but didn't believe it should be the deciding factor.

"I don't think we should forgo some things that are different just because we don't have a full complement," Councilman Jones told FOX13.

The public is opposed to this ordinance according to survey results FOX13 obtained from the Downtown Memphis Commission.

The DMC surveyed businesses, people living downtown and other stake holders. According to the DMC, 55-percent opposed it and 45-percent were in favor.

