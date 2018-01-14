MPD: Double shooting near south Memphis leaves one man dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person is dead after a double shooting near south Memphis at 4:15 Sunday morning, according to MPD.
Investigators said the shooting took place in the 300 block of Cleaborn near St. Paul and Lauderdale.
Police found two men with gunshot wounds upon arrival. One man was pronounced dead on the scene. The second was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
The suspect was known to the victims, according to MPD.
Officers told FOX13 the suspect is in custody. However, no charges have been filed at this time
If you have any information related to this shooting, please contact MPD.
