MPD: Double shooting near south Memphis leaves two men dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is custody as Memphis Police continue investigating a double deadly shooting.

Early Sunday morning, detectives were called to a home in South Memphis.

"You just never know, so you have to be really careful," one woman who lives in the area said. She did not want to be identified.

A double-deadly shooting happened in the 300 block of Cleaborn Street early Sunday morning. The violent attack has the Memphis mother and others living in fear now.

"I'm concerned, because again we have a lot of kids around the neighborhood," the unnamed woman said. "You don't know when they will start shooting; you don't know when the fight is going to break out; you just never know."

The Memphis woman also said she never thought she would be awakened to the sound of gunfire feet away from her home.

"I heard like the first two or three shots, but that was about it," she explained. "And after the shooting, me and all my neighbors came outside and we were all looking trying to see what was going on."

MPD told FOX 13, around 4:15 am, two men were shot. One victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but later died. The second victim died on the scene.

"We seen people lying on the ground from gunshot wounds," she said.

Balloons in the area imply there was a celebration right before the attack. And just beyond the torn pieces of crime scene tape, kids were seen innocently playing as many unaware of what happened hours before.

Memphis Police are still working to piece everything together. However, investigators are saying it was not a random attack as the gunman knew the victims.

"You never know when something will happen, you just never know," she said.

