MPD enters murder suspects into database after FOX13 investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department is now putting all murder suspects from the past two years in an FBI database.

The move comes after a FOX13 investigation exposed serious mistakes.

FOX13's Zach Crenshaw uncovered the problem and pushed for change. He wanted to know what the MPD was doing to ensure murder suspects were caught in other cities.

The MPD policy surrounding NCIC changed in November, but the problem was not solved.

Derrick Harris, accused of murdering father and veteran Devin Wilson, was on the run for more than six months.

A big reason why, he was not in the FBI database, National Crime Information Center.

Every police department outside of Shelby County had no idea Harris was wanted for murder.

“Are they waiting for him to be in a car and they just luck up on him? Or are they actually looking for him?,” wondered Katina Rounds, Wilson’s mother, back in October.

In November, Harris was arrested in Chicago by U.S. Marshals.

Because of the FOX13 investigation, the MPD changed their policy and made it mandatory for homicide detectives to enter all new murder warrants into the database.

The problem was, the MPD did not enter all old warrants.

FOX13 again discovered murder suspect Donvoe Sanders was not in the database.

“They are not doing their job because they were supposed to have caught him,” said Priscilla Taylor, whose son was murdered, police say Sanders was the shooter.

Hours after the FOX13 story about Sanders, the suspect was arrested.

Now, after weeks of follow-up, an MPD spokesperson told FOX13:

“We have confirmed that all 2017 and 2016 warrants related to a homicide investigation have been entered into NCIC.”

It is unknown how many murder suspects were never entered into the system, but now two mothers have closure for their sons and suspects have a reason to be nervous.

“I think FOX13 played the main role,” said Taylor.

It is unclear if the MPD is going back and entering warrants prior to 2016. We have followed up with that question and will stay on top of this story.

