MPD fails to locate dead victim in vehicle involved in criminal investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department failed to locate a dead man in the back of a van involved in a criminal investigation, according to the victim.
MPD addressed the homicide investigation during a news conference Tuesday evening.
The initial shooting happened on December 18, 2017 in Binghampton.
One victim was shot four times. He told FOX13 he discovered the body of a fellow victim on Monday, when he went with his family to go pick up his van from the MPD impound lot.
The victim's body was discovered in the backseat. The family told police and homicide detectives were called.
Director Michael Rallings has confirmed that an internal investigation has been opened.
“There's no explanation as to a how deceased victim was left in a vehicle without being detected,” said Rallings.
Dir. Rallings “ I expect a full investigation to be done on all scenes.” Calls for review of investigative policy. pic.twitter.com/bVDbgwIyOr— Jim Spiewak (@JimFOX13Memphis) February 6, 2018
FOX13 is working to learn more and will have the latest on FOX13 News at 6.
Trending stories:
- FOX13 breaks down the chance of snow, ice tonight
- MPD: Woman choked, locked in closet then forced to perform sex acts at knife point
- Suspect in custody for viral child porn video
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}