  • MPD fails to locate dead victim in vehicle involved in criminal investigation

    By: Zach Crenshaw

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department failed to locate a dead man in the back of a van involved in a criminal investigation, according to the victim.

    MPD addressed the homicide investigation during a news conference Tuesday evening.

    The initial shooting happened on December 18, 2017 in Binghampton. 

    One victim was shot four times. He told FOX13 he discovered the body of a fellow victim on Monday, when he went with his family to go pick up his van from the MPD impound lot. 

    The victim's body was discovered in the backseat. The family told police and homicide detectives were called.

    Director Michael Rallings has confirmed that an internal investigation has been opened.

    “There's no explanation as to a how deceased victim was left in a vehicle without being detected,” said Rallings. 

    FOX13 is working to learn more and will have the latest on FOX13 News at 6.

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories