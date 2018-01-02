MPD gearing up for possible Confederate protest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has confirmed the Memphis Police Department is gearing up for a possible rally or protest this weekend.
There is a meeting scheduled for Wednesday to go over the plan.
Confederate 901 has said on social media they plan to rally in Memphis on Saturday over the Confederate statues removal.
FOX13 checks to see if permits, which is required by local ordinance, have been pulled. Chief investigative reporter, Jim Spiewak, breaks down which agencies MPD has already contacted for backup on FOX13 News at 5 and 6.
