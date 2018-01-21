MPD: I-240 crash leaves one woman dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police responded to a deadly crash Sunday morning at 10:51 a.m.
At approximately 10:51 a.m. officers received a crash at I-240 and Poplar in the northbound lanes. A 2013 Dodge Avenger hit the median wall and came to rest in the 3rd lane of traffic. The female driver was xported critical to Baptist, but later died from her injuries.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 21, 2018
Officers responded to the crash at I-240 and Poplar in the northbound lanes.
A 2013 Dodge Avenger hit the median wall and came to rest in the 3rd. lane of traffic, according to MPD.
FOX13 was told the female driver was transported to Baptist where she later died from her injuries.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}