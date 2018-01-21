  • MPD: I-240 crash leaves one woman dead

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police responded to a deadly crash Sunday morning at 10:51 a.m.

    Officers responded to the crash at I-240 and Poplar in the northbound lanes.

    A 2013 Dodge Avenger hit the median wall and came to rest in the 3rd. lane of traffic, according to MPD.

    FOX13 was told the female driver was transported to Baptist where she later died from her injuries. 

