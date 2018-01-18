MPD identifies victim of first homicide in 2018

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police have identified the victim of the first Memphis homicide in 2018.
MPD identified the victim as 29-year-old Nicholas Brunetti.
Investigators said the victim and an unknown suspect were in the victim's vehicle when the shooting occurred.
Officers said the victim and suspect fled from the victim's vehicle.
People on the scene noticed a female driving away from the scene in a possible burgundy SUV.
MPD told FOX13 a large amount of drugs were recovered at the scene.
Trending stories:
- Woman found dead outside Memphis City Hall identified
- Known drug dealer shot and killed in deputy-involved shooting, suspect detained
- CLOSURES: Schools and businesses close due to hazardous road conditions
- “She had icicles hanging off of her.” Dog rescued from icy Memphis streets needs forever home
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}