MPD investigating double shooting on East Holmes Road

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after two people were shot in Whitehaven.

    The incident happened in the 1700 block of East Holmes Road Tuesday around 5:22 p.m.

    Police said two victims were located in the 1600 block of Kilarney Avenue. 

    The victims' conditions are unknown at this time, and no suspect information was given.

    If you have any information that could help police, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

