  • MPD investigating overnight shooting in north Memphis

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is in the hospital after a overnight shooting in north Memphis.

    MPD responded to the scene at 9:30 Wednesday night in the 1200 block of Tunica.

    One man located on the scene with a gunshot wound.

    Police said the victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

     No suspect information is available at this time.

    This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information about this case, please call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories