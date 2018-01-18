MPD investigating overnight shooting in north Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is in the hospital after a overnight shooting in north Memphis.
MPD responded to the scene at 9:30 Wednesday night in the 1200 block of Tunica.
One man located on the scene with a gunshot wound.
Police said the victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
@ 9:30 p.m., offcs responded to a shooting at 1204 Tunica. One male was located with a gunshot wound. The victim was xported critical to ROH. No suspect info is available.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 18, 2018
No suspect information is available at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information about this case, please call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH.
