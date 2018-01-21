  • MPD investigating Sunday morning double shooting

    MEMPHIS, Tenn - Memphis Police responded to a double shooting on Corinne and Thomas early Sunday morning.

    Officers were called to the 1400 block Thomas at 3:14 a.m. near New Chicago. 

    Police found a 27-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound on the scene. He was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

    Another 23-year-old woman was transported to the hospital via personal vehicle. Officers said she was in non-critical condition.

    No suspect information is available at this time.

